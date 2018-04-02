Alison Krauss announces co-headlining dates with Willie Nelson

Alison Krauss and Willie Nelson

Alison Krauss has announced a massive 50-date North American tour in support of her 2017 LP, Windy City. What’s more, 17 of the shows, including the first six, will be co-headlining dates with Willie Nelson.

The trek kicks off on May 16th with Nelson-featuring gigs in Tulsa, OK; Nashville, TN; Pelham, AL; Alpharetta, GA; Champaign, IL; and Louisville, KY. The country singers will take part in the Raleigh, NC stop of Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival alongside Sturgill Simpson, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Brandi Carlile, Nataniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Lukas + Promise of the Real. After a run of solo dates, Krauss will reunite with Nelson for more joint shows in July and August.

Check out Krauss’ entire itinerary, which stretches into September, below. Grab tickets here.

Alison Krauss 2018 Tour Dates:

05/16 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *

05/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

05/19 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *

05/20 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre *

05/22 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center *

05/23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center *

05/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Outlaw Music Fest

06/06 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

06/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

06/09 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Stage at Bayside

06/10 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

06/12 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Municipal Auditorium

06/14 – Sylvania, OH @ Centennial Terrace

06/15 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion

06/16 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Fest

06/19 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

06/21 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

06/22 – Williamsburg, VA @ Funhouse Fest

06/23 – Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institute Ampitheatre

06/25 – Toronto, ON @ Toronto Downtown Jazz Fest

06/26 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa International Jazz Festival

06/27 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester International Jazz Fest

06/30 – Owensboro, KY @ Rompfest

07/07 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino

07/08 – Midland, TX @ Noel Wagner Performing Arts Center

07/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

07/11 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

07/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

07/14 – Memphis, TN @ Mud Island Amphitheater

07/15 – Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

07/28 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre *

07/29 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre – Grand Sierra Resort *

07/21 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *

08/01 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts *

08/03 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Casino *

08/04 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *

08/06 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery *

08/07 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center *

08/10 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre *

08/11 – Paso Robles @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *

09/06 – Bensalem, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino

09/07 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods

09/08 – Gilford, NH @ Bank Of NH Pavilion

09/09 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

09/11 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

09/12 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

09/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

09/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall

09/20 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

09/21 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

* = w/ Willie Nelson & Family

Watch the live video for “I Never Cared For You” off Windy City.