Alison Krauss announces co-headlining dates with Willie Nelson

Alison Krauss has announced a massive 50-date North American tour in support of her 2017 LP, Windy City. What’s more, 17 of the shows, including the first six, will be co-headlining dates with Willie Nelson.
The trek kicks off on May 16th with Nelson-featuring gigs in Tulsa, OK; Nashville, TN; Pelham, AL; Alpharetta, GA; Champaign, IL; and Louisville, KY. The country singers will take part in the Raleigh, NC stop of Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival alongside Sturgill Simpson, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Brandi Carlile, Nataniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Lukas + Promise of the Real. After a run of solo dates, Krauss will reunite with Nelson for more joint shows in July and August.
Check out Krauss’ entire itinerary, which stretches into September, below. Grab tickets here.
Alison Krauss 2018 Tour Dates:
05/16 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *
05/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *
05/19 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *
05/20 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre *
05/22 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center *
05/23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center *
05/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Outlaw Music Fest
06/06 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
06/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
06/09 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Stage at Bayside
06/10 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
06/12 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Municipal Auditorium
06/14 – Sylvania, OH @ Centennial Terrace
06/15 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
06/16 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Fest
06/19 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood
06/21 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
06/22 – Williamsburg, VA @ Funhouse Fest
06/23 – Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institute Ampitheatre
06/25 – Toronto, ON @ Toronto Downtown Jazz Fest
06/26 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa International Jazz Festival
06/27 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester International Jazz Fest
06/30 – Owensboro, KY @ Rompfest
07/07 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino
07/08 – Midland, TX @ Noel Wagner Performing Arts Center
07/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
07/11 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
07/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
07/14 – Memphis, TN @ Mud Island Amphitheater
07/15 – Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
07/28 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre *
07/29 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre – Grand Sierra Resort *
07/21 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *
08/01 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts *
08/03 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Casino *
08/04 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *
08/06 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery *
08/07 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center *
08/10 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre *
08/11 – Paso Robles @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *
09/06 – Bensalem, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino
09/07 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods
09/08 – Gilford, NH @ Bank Of NH Pavilion
09/09 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino
09/11 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
09/12 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
09/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
09/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall
09/20 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
09/21 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort
* = w/ Willie Nelson & Family
Watch the live video for “I Never Cared For You” off Windy City.