Alleged YouTube shooter was disgruntled user of the platform: Report

Nasim Aghdam, alleged YouTube shooter

The alleged gunwoman who opened fire at YouTube’s San Bruno headquarters was apparently a disgruntled user of the platform who was upset over her channel’s declining viewership and demonetization.

The alleged shooter has been identified as Nasim Aghdam, a 39-year-old woman from Riverside, California. She was found deceased at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Three victims suffered gun-shot related injuries and a fourth sustained an ankle injury while fleeing from the chaotic scene. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening, according to San Bruno police.

Early reports suggested that the shooting may have been a domestic dispute between the shooter and her boyfriend. However, according to ABC 7 News San Francisco, Aghdam had no relationship with anyone at the YouTube facility. Instead, it appears Aghdam was a disgruntled user of YouTube who may have been motivated after her channel saw a decline in viewership over the past few months.

In an apparent manifesto posted to her personal website, Aghdam said YouTube “discriminated and filtered” her content. “There is no free speech in the real world and you will be suppressed for telling the truth that is not supported by the system,” she wrote. “Videos of targeted users are filtered and merely relegated so that people can hardly see their videos.” She also posted screenshots of her “reduced” and “supressed” videos.

Back in February, YouTube implemented a new advertising policy that demonetized channels with less than 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of watch time. Though Aghdam’s channel had more than 5,000 subscribers, many of her videos appeared to be demonetized, according to ABC 7 News.