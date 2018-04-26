Altopalo detail the Origins of their new songs “(Head in a) Cloche” and “Pulp”: Stream

Altopalo, photo by Riley Rennhack

Origins is a recurring new music feature that finds an artist digging into the various influences of their latest track.

New York’s rising outfit Altopalo are comprised of musicians from all backgrounds. Take for example lead vocalist Rahm Silverglade, who’s released his own material through Terrible Records, once the home of Grizzly Bear, Solange, and Chairlift; or guitarist Mike Haldeman, known for his work as part of Moses Sumney’s band. Veterans in their own right, they each bring something different to the table and help make Altopalo the experimental, forward-thinking electronic act that it is today.

This innovative touch can be heard on the group’s latest single “(Head in a) Cloche”. It’s an atmospheric listen with clashing, electronic elements coexisting in a space with moody silences. There’s nothing harsh or cold about the contrasts, though; in fact, in between the pieces of metallic sounds there’s something very much alive, Silverglade’s vocals floating like a faint heartbeat.

The track’s B-side, “Pulp”, may not have to same industrial groove, but the Altopalo spirit is very much still there. It is a constantly humming, buzzing track, guitars like bees rushing past your head. Between the breaks are moments of empty space cut with Silverglade’s sharp, shrieking voice, like someone reaching out from the void.

Hear both tracks down below.

“(Head in a) Cloche” and “Pulp” are taken from the Altopalo’s debut album, frozenthere, which is due out sometime this year. For more insight into the new songs, Altopalo has dived into the various inspirations that helped birth their avant-garde work. In addition to the music of Beyoncé and Frank Ocean, Indiana’s steel industry and Pickle Rick had an impact on their creative process.

Beyoncé — “Single Ladies”:

It has taken many reincarnated musical lives for “(Head in a) Cloche” to arrive at the one you’re listening to. It started out very much as a rock song with Rahm screlting his little face off over distorted guitars and heavy drums. Then like six months later we all decided that it totally sucked and overhauled the thing beyond recognition. Jesse and Dillon were messing with an outro idea and after a bunch of fiddling with kick patterns they realized they had actually landed on the drum beat from “Single Ladies”, unearthed from deep in the band’s collective unconscious. And we kept it and formed the whole outro around that cause like who doesn’t love “Single Ladies?”

The monstrosity that is the Gary, Indiana steel industry:

We recorded all of the upcoming album living in a little house together close to the Indiana Dunes. There’s a beautiful lakefront with protected woodland and diverse wildlife and sand dunes that are just perfect for sledding, but that’s all flanked by a coal-burning power plant and one of the largest steel making facilities in North America. Any time you go out to the lake or drive to Chicago you have to confront these giant wretched fume-spewing towers, standing there like sentinels at the shore. It’s a constant reminder of the impact of industrialization and the shifting of human impact on this planet and everything else you generally try not to think about. But our thinking about that stuff definitely made it into the music – you can hear it in the contrast between the lush outro and the cold industrial first verse of “Cloche,” or anywhere organic textures (unplugged guitar, upright bass, all sorts of percussion) starkly neighbor the industrial/electronic ones.

“Ted fucking Kaczynski”:

Let me say for starters that we don’t endorse the guy. But around the time we were starting to conceptualize the album lyrically Rahm read the unabomber’s manifesto, which basically describes how in 20 years technology will bring about the end of the world. (He does not recommend the read.) Besides making Rahm sad for a couple months it got us talking about the ways in which humanity is becoming more and more cyborg, and how that manifests in personal ways (not just the big scary we’re-all-gonna-die ways that Ted covers pretty thoroughly). And we wrote “Cloche” from the perspective of a guy/gal who had somehow preserved his/her consciousness in a nonhuman form — hence “(Head in a) Cloche” — and was looking back on what it felt like to be alive when there was still a body to inhabit and people to see and things to play with. Life outside the cloche as it were…

Pickle Rick:

There’s also an episode of Rick and Morty where Rick transfers his consciousness into a pickle, he finds himself able to think up brilliant things, but is completely incapable of physical sensation. At the end of the episode, he becomes human again and says, “I missed having arms. And…. blood.” You can also think of “Cloche” from pickle Rick’s perspective.

2017/chaos ensues:

It sounds kind of Hollywood but it was New Years Eve when Rahm did those “Pulp” vocal yellings. The clock was about to turn and he was feeling manic enough to yell some stuff alone in his childhood house over a bass idea Jesse had recorded months earlier. The vocals in the track are just the first go through of improvised mumblings. Rare of us to just let something exist like that without refining it ad infinitum; it’s actually kind of opposite “Cloche” in that way.

The abyss:

“Pulp” feels like the abyss.

Frank Ocean — “White Ferrari”:

The Frank Ocean album was also definitely in the back of our heads when we started making this stuff too. I think you can even hear the influence in something as out there as “Pulp”. The unabashed vocal yelling feels vaguely reminiscent of that moment in “White Ferrarri”. One too many years, some tattooed eyelids on a facelift. Aggressive vocals in a bare, intimate, landscape.