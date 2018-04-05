Amazon Prime acquires streaming rights to Friday Night Lights

Kyle Chandler and Zach Gilford in Friday Night Lights

After leaving Netflix late last year, Friday Night Lights is finally available again for streaming — but this time on Amazon Prime.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, the beloved series is the latest scoop for Amazon Prime members. In the six months since leaving Netflix, the Peter Berg-developed show was without a proper streaming home. The swapping of platforms isn’t exactly new for Friday Night Lights, as it once had been part of Amazon Prime’s catalog some years ago before moving on to competitors like Netflix.

Friday Night Lights premiered in October 2006 and over the course of five seasons earned critical acclaim and countless awards, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series. Its main stars, Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton, also were recognized for their work on the series, which was set in Dillon, Texas, and used a close-knit community of high school football fans to explore topics of racism, drugs, and family values.

Below, check out a fan-made tribute to the show soundtracked by Explosions in the Sky, who contributed to both the series and the 2004 film of the same name.