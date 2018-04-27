Americana supergroup Traveller share the Origins of rollicking new song, “Get Me Out of the South”: Stream

Traveller Origins, photo by Jay Carrol

Origins is a recurring new music feature that gives an artist the chance to delve into the inspirations of a new track.

When we think of Americana, we think of open pastures and farm houses and Southern hospitality. We think of the simple things. We think of the way things used to be. Well, part of the reason Traveller’s new single “Get Me Out of the South” is so damn great is because, well, it kinda shits on all of that.

“Get me out of the South/ I wanna go to Hollywood/ I wanna sell my house/ Get me out of the South,” goes the cheeky, rollicking chorus of Traveller’s latest. Trotting along at a positively infectious 5/4 rhythm, the track couples the sepia-toned harmonies of the band’s core trio and some dirty guitar licks. Together, they great a for a tune ex-pat Southerners to enjoy the sounds of home without the hassle of family, boredom, and, as Traveller puts it, “being where everybody knows everything about my life.”

Comprised of Robert Ellis, Cory Chisel, and Jonny Fritz — all accomplished Americana and folk artists in their own right—Traveller is releasing their debut album, Western Movies, on May 4th. Ellis and Fritz initially hoped to record as a duo in India, but a life-threatening illness derailed those dreams. A few months later, the pair recruited Chisel (and his Wisconsin recording studio) and penned the record. As a trio, they debuted back at the 2015 Newport Folk Festival.

The band previously shared lead single “Hummingbird”, and now you can hear its “Get Me Out of the South” below.

For more insight into “Get Me Out of the South”, Traveller has broken down the Origins of the song and shared what might be their biggest inspiration of all: Funny pet videos. Read on below.

Funny Pet Videos:

There’s so many kinds of things to be inspired by. As artists we’re scientifically more likely to notice the “little things” in life. The way the front door slams gently in your grandmothers kitchen — the way a houndstooth skirt skips across a crowded dance floor — the way that your family pet harbors resentment, and often does not wish you well.

Validation:

When we first start writing a song — it usually springs from a deep need for validation. We look to what we fear most about ourselves, and then project them onto fictitious characters that we can distance ourselves from. This process frees us from the guilt of our own lives and creates a catchy song for dozens of people to enjoy!

Tempo:

A songs tempo presents an interesting challenge. We’re all familiar with the train shuffle beat that has been the backbone of so many incredible American songs- but it’s time to expand that horizon into more technically complicated time signatures. For “Get Me Out of the South” we used 5/4 and I think it really works great.

Location, location, location:

For us a song has to have a strong sense of place. To really capture the audiences imagination you have to write in a way that takes people somewhere. Somewhere exotic with wild birds, and a local friend who always says your name wrong.

Monetary Success:

As our song reaches completion we begin to project intentions for how well the song will do monetarily. “Get Me Out of the South” is practically begging you to like it. Not because it wants to — but because we need you to pay for it. It’s often impossible to ignore destiny. I’m sure we’ve all learned a lot from this look inside.