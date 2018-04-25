Andrew W.K. performs “Music Is Worth Living For” on Conan, plus new tour dates: Watch

Andrew W.K. returned in February with his first album in eight years, You’re Not Alone. On Tuesday evening, the self-help guru and bonafide “Party Hard” rocker guested on Conan for his first national TV appearance behind the LP. With headbanging mode fully activated, Andrew dished out a raucous performance of anthemic single “Music Is Worth Living For”.
Replay it down below.
Additionally, Andrew has lined up the second leg of his North American tour. Kicking off in August and running through late September, it features dates in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Dallas, Nashville, and Orlando.
Andrew W.K. 2018 Tour Dates:
04/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival
04/29 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum Theatre
05/01 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
05/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
05/04 – Concord, NC @ Carolina Rebellion Festival
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/08 – Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub
05/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Lounge
05/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
05/11 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow
05/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic
05/13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion Festival
05/15 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall
05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
05/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
05/18 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range Festival
05/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/22 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls
05/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
05/27 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma
05/30 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Proxima
05/31 – Wroclaw, PL @ A2 Centrum Koncertowe
06/01 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock am Ring
06/01 – Nuremburg, DE @ Rock im Park
06/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
06/08 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival
08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas
09/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
09/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/07 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
09/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
09/11 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens Pub
09/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre
09/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre
09/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
09/19 – Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar
09/21 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
09/22 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
09/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/25 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
09/26 – Durham, NC @ Motorco
09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
09/28 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham