Andrew W.K. performs “Music Is Worth Living For” on Conan, plus new tour dates: Watch

Andrew W.K. on Conan

Andrew W.K. returned in February with his first album in eight years, You’re Not Alone. On Tuesday evening, the self-help guru and bonafide “Party Hard” rocker guested on Conan for his first national TV appearance behind the LP. With headbanging mode fully activated, Andrew dished out a raucous performance of anthemic single “Music Is Worth Living For”.

Replay it down below.

Additionally, Andrew has lined up the second leg of his North American tour. Kicking off in August and running through late September, it features dates in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Dallas, Nashville, and Orlando.

Andrew W.K. 2018 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival

04/29 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum Theatre

05/01 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

05/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

05/04 – Concord, NC @ Carolina Rebellion Festival

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/08 – Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub

05/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Lounge

05/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

05/11 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow

05/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic

05/13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion Festival

05/15 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

05/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

05/18 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range Festival

05/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/22 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls

05/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/27 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

05/30 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Proxima

05/31 – Wroclaw, PL @ A2 Centrum Koncertowe

06/01 – Nurburg, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/01 – Nuremburg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

06/08 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival

08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

09/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

09/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

09/07 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

09/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

09/11 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens Pub

09/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theatre

09/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

09/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

09/19 – Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar

09/21 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

09/22 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

09/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/25 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

09/26 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

09/28 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham