Arcade Fire and Florence Welch perform “Dog Days Are Over”: Watch

Boy George also made a surprise appearance to perform "Karma Chameleon" during the band's third and final show in London

by
on April 14, 2018, 12:07pm
Arcade Fire and Florence Welch, photos by Philip Cosores and Robert Altman
Arcade Fire wrapped up a three-night stint at London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday. As was the case for their two previous shows, the evening featured some notable cameos. Fresh off the release of her comeback single, Florence Welch joined Arcade Fire on stage to perform Florence and the Machine‘s seminal anthem, “Dog Days Are Over”.

In a tweet following the performance, Welch revealed that “Dog Days Are Over” was inspired by Arcade Fire’s “Funeral”, as “I wanted to at least try and make something that could be in any way as beautiful.” She called last night’s onstage collaboration a “dream come true.”

Later on in the evening Boy George popped up for a rendition of Culture Club’s “Karma Chameleon,” and afterwards the gang all teamed up for Arcade Fire’s “Wake Up”. Watch fan-shot footage of all the performances below.

Prior nights’ guests included The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, The National’s Bryce Dessner, and Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, who performed a stirring, timely rendition of “Cunts Are Still Running the World”.

Arcade Fire + Boy George = 🌈

A post shared by Anthony Martin (@anthonymartinlike) on

Later this year, Florence and the Machine will release its first new album since 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful. Arcade Fire’s world tour continues tomorrow night in Birmingham.

