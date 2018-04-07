Arcade Fire cover The Cranberries’ “Linger” in tribute to Dolores O’Riordan: Watch

Last night, Arcade Fire took the stage at Dublin’s 3Arena, where they paid tribute to Dolores O’Riordan, the Irish singer of The Cranberries who passed away earlier this year.
In fan-shot footage, the band covers transcendent Cranberries single “Linger” before transitioning into a version of “Everything Now” and, eventually, the soaring opening vocals of “Wake Up”. Watch it below.
The Cranberries are currently prepping their final album with O’Riordan, who recorded her vocals prior to her passing, as well as a 25th edition of the band’s 1993 debut, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?.
(Read: The Cranberries’ Stunning Debut Does More Than Just Linger 25 Years Later)
Arcade Fire, meanwhile, recently won the International Achievement Award for “exemplary success on a global scale” at this year’s Juno Awards. Last night’s show marked the first on a long string of European and North American dates. See their full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Arcade Fire 2018 Tour Dates:
04/08 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
04/11 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena
04/12 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena
04/13 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena
04/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena
04/16 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
04/18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
04/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
04/21 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
04/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno
04/24 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
04/26 – Nantes, FR @ The Zenith
04/28 – Paris, FR @ AccordHotels Arena
06/11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy
06/13 – Zurich, SE @ Hallenstadion
06/15 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
06/17 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Sport Arena
06/18 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
06/22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/22-24 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival
07/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/07 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theater
07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
07/14 – Birmingham, Alabama @ Sloss Festival
07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/18 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
07/20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/07-11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09-11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival