Arcade Fire cover The Cranberries’ “Linger” in tribute to Dolores O’Riordan: Watch

Arcade Fire (Philip Cosores) and Dolores O'Riordan

Last night, Arcade Fire took the stage at Dublin’s 3Arena, where they paid tribute to Dolores O’Riordan, the Irish singer of The Cranberries who passed away earlier this year.

In fan-shot footage, the band covers transcendent Cranberries single “Linger” before transitioning into a version of “Everything Now” and, eventually, the soaring opening vocals of “Wake Up”. Watch it below.

The Cranberries are currently prepping their final album with O’Riordan, who recorded her vocals prior to her passing, as well as a 25th edition of the band’s 1993 debut, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?.

Arcade Fire, meanwhile, recently won the International Achievement Award for “exemplary success on a global scale” at this year’s Juno Awards. Last night’s show marked the first on a long string of European and North American dates. See their full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Arcade Fire 2018 Tour Dates:

04/08 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

04/11 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena

04/12 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena

04/13 – London, UK @ SSE Wembley Arena

04/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

04/16 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

04/18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

04/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

04/21 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

04/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

04/24 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

04/26 – Nantes, FR @ The Zenith

04/28 – Paris, FR @ AccordHotels Arena

06/11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy

06/13 – Zurich, SE @ Hallenstadion

06/15 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

06/17 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Sport Arena

06/18 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

06/22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/22-24 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival

07/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/07 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theater

07/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

07/14 – Birmingham, Alabama @ Sloss Festival

07/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/18 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

07/20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/07-11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09-11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival