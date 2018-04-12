Menu
Arcade Fire brings out Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker to perform “Cunts Are Still Running the World”: Watch

"He speaks the truth, unfortunately," remarked Win Butler following the surprise performance

on April 12, 2018, 7:06pm
Jarvis Cocker joins Arcade Fire
The European leg of Arcade Fire’s Everything Now tour kicked off just a few days ago and already it’s generated a bevy of headlines. It was during the band’s show in Dublin late last week whey they honored late Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan by covering “Linger”. And last night, while performing in London, the band was joined on stage by a number of special guests, including The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, The National’s Bryce Dessner, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Arcade Fire staged another gig at London’s Wembly Stadium on Thursday night, and fans were once again treated to a surprise onstage collaboration. To open the encore, the band brought out Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker to perform his 2006 solo song, “Cunts Are Still Running the World. In introducing the song, Cocker said, “It was written 12 years ago, and you would hope it would be very irrelevant now, but unfortunately in the world outside the room, that’s not the case.” At the conclusion, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler remarked, “He speaks the truth, unfortunately.”

Watch fan-shot footage, courtesy of Emilio Stifanich, below.

