Arctic Monkeys add new dates to 2018 North American tour

Arctic Monkeys, photo by Zackery Michael

With their new album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, just weeks away, Arctic Monkeys continue to flesh out their supporting world tour. Today, the band has confirmed a new leg of North American shows for October, including dates in Texas, California, and the Pacific Northwest. Tickets to these newly announced dates go on sale Friday, April 27th.

Check out Arctic Monkeys’ updated tour schedule below. The band is also due to play shows across the US and Canada during the months of May, June, July, and August in addition to a bevy of dates in the UK and Europe. Grab tickets here.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is out May 11th.

Arctic Monkeys 2018 Tour Dates:

05/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

05/23 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

05/26 – Rome, IT @ Cavea

05/27 – Rome, IT @ Cavea

05/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

05/30 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/04 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/14-17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

06/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

06/22-24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/26 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

06/27 – Copehagen, DK @ Royal Arena

07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/06 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival

07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/24 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/25 – Canandigua, NY @ CMAC

07/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

08/01 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/14 – Budapest, HR @ Sziget Festival

09/06 – Manchester, UK @ Arena ^

09/07 – Manchester, UK @ Arena ^

09/09 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

09/10 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

09/12 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

09/13 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

09/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena ^

09/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena ^

09/18 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^

09/19 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^

09/21 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^

09/22 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^

09/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

09/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

09/27 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena ^

09/28 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena ^

10/09 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

1010 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

10/12 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^*

10/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

10/23 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater *

10/24 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum *

^ = w/ The Lemon Twigs

* = w/ Mini Mansions