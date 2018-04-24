Arctic Monkeys add new dates to 2018 North American tour

With their new album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, just weeks away, Arctic Monkeys continue to flesh out their supporting world tour. Today, the band has confirmed a new leg of North American shows for October, including dates in Texas, California, and the Pacific Northwest. Tickets to these newly announced dates go on sale Friday, April 27th.
Check out Arctic Monkeys’ updated tour schedule below. The band is also due to play shows across the US and Canada during the months of May, June, July, and August in addition to a bevy of dates in the UK and Europe. Grab tickets here.
Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is out May 11th.
Arctic Monkeys 2018 Tour Dates:
05/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
05/23 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
05/26 – Rome, IT @ Cavea
05/27 – Rome, IT @ Cavea
05/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
05/30 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/04 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/14-17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
06/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
06/22-24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/26 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
06/27 – Copehagen, DK @ Royal Arena
07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/06 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival
07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/24 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
07/25 – Canandigua, NY @ CMAC
07/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
08/01 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/14 – Budapest, HR @ Sziget Festival
09/06 – Manchester, UK @ Arena ^
09/07 – Manchester, UK @ Arena ^
09/09 – London, UK @ The O2 ^
09/10 – London, UK @ The O2 ^
09/12 – London, UK @ The O2 ^
09/13 – London, UK @ The O2 ^
09/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena ^
09/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena ^
09/18 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^
09/19 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^
09/21 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^
09/22 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena ^
09/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^
09/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^
09/27 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena ^
09/28 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena ^
10/09 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
1010 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *
10/12 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^*
10/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
10/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *
10/23 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater *
10/24 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *
10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum *
^ = w/ The Lemon Twigs
* = w/ Mini Mansions