Arctic Monkeys announce new album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Get on your dancing shows, because Arctic Monkeys are releasing their long-awaited new album next month. Entitled Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the band’s sixth full-length effort spans 11 tracks and will be released on May 11th. Check out the album’s tracklist and artwork, along with a short teaser trailer, below.
Arctic Monkeys recently announced the first leg of dates in support of the album (you can grab tickets here). They’ve also confirmed plans to reissue their debut full-length, 2006’s Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, on 180-gram multi-color “smoke” vinyl.
Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino Artwork:
Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino Tracklist:
01. Star Treatment
02. One Point Perspective
03. American Sports
04. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
05. Golden Trunks
06. Four Out of Five
07. The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip
08. Science Fiction
09. She Looks Like Fun
10. Batphone
11. The Ultracheese
Arctic Monkeys 2018 Tour Dates:
05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
05/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
05/23 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
05/26 – Rome, IT @ Cavea
05/27 – Rome, IT @ Cavea
05/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
05/30 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/04 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/14 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
06/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
06/22 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/26 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
06/27 – Copehagen, DK @ Royal Arena
07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/06 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival
07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/24 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
07/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
08/01 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/14 – Budapest, HR @ Sziget Festival