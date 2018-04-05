Arctic Monkeys announce new album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Arctic Monkeys

Get on your dancing shows, because Arctic Monkeys are releasing their long-awaited new album next month. Entitled Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the band’s sixth full-length effort spans 11 tracks and will be released on May 11th. Check out the album’s tracklist and artwork, along with a short teaser trailer, below.

Arctic Monkeys recently announced the first leg of dates in support of the album (you can grab tickets here). They’ve also confirmed plans to reissue their debut full-length, 2006’s Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, on 180-gram multi-color “smoke” vinyl.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino Artwork:

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino Tracklist:

01. Star Treatment

02. One Point Perspective

03. American Sports

04. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

05. Golden Trunks

06. Four Out of Five

07. The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip

08. Science Fiction

09. She Looks Like Fun

10. Batphone

11. The Ultracheese

Arctic Monkeys 2018 Tour Dates:

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

05/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

05/23 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

05/26 – Rome, IT @ Cavea

05/27 – Rome, IT @ Cavea

05/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

05/30 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/04 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/14 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

06/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

06/22 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/26 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

06/27 – Copehagen, DK @ Royal Arena

07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/06 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival

07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/24 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

08/01 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/14 – Budapest, HR @ Sziget Festival