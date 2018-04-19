Arctic Monkeys announce new North American tour dates, record release shows

Arctic Monkeys, photo by Zackery Michael

Arctic Monkeys are set to release their highly-anticipated new album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, on May 11th. In the preceding week, the UK rockers will play record release shows in San Diego and Brooklyn in addition to a previously announced gig at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Tickets for these new shows go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Additionally, Arctic Monkeys have expanded their proper North American headlining tour scheduled for later this summer. New additions to the itinerary include a July 25th gig date in Canandaigua, New York, as well as festival headlining slots at Chicago’s Lollapalooza and Osheaga Festival in Montreal. They also recently announced a leg of UK dates taking place in September.

See the full tour docket below, and grab tickets to all the upcoming dates here.

Arctic Monkeys 2018 Tour Dates:

05/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

05/23 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

05/26 – Rome, IT @ Cavea

05/27 – Rome, IT @ Cavea

05/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

05/30 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/04 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/14-17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

06/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

06/22-24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/26 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

06/27 – Copehagen, DK @ Royal Arena

07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/06 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival

07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/24 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/25 – Canandigua, NY @ CMAC

07/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

08/01 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/14 – Budapest, HR @ Sziget Festival

09/06 – Manchester, UK @ Arena

09/07 – Manchester, UK @ Arena

09/09 – London, UK @ The O2

09/10 – London, UK @ The O2

09/12 – London, UK @ The O2

09/13 – London, UK @ The O2

09/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena

09/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena

09/18 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena

09/19 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena

09/21 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena

09/22 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena

09/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/27 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

09/28 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

