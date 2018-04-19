Arctic Monkeys announce new North American tour dates, record release shows

Arctic Monkeys are set to release their highly-anticipated new album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, on May 11th. In the preceding week, the UK rockers will play record release shows in San Diego and Brooklyn in addition to a previously announced gig at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Tickets for these new shows go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Additionally, Arctic Monkeys have expanded their proper North American headlining tour scheduled for later this summer. New additions to the itinerary include a July 25th gig date in Canandaigua, New York, as well as festival headlining slots at Chicago’s Lollapalooza and Osheaga Festival in Montreal. They also recently announced a leg of UK dates taking place in September.
See the full tour docket below, and grab tickets to all the upcoming dates here.
Arctic Monkeys 2018 Tour Dates:
05/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
05/23 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
05/26 – Rome, IT @ Cavea
05/27 – Rome, IT @ Cavea
05/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
05/30 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/04 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/14-17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
06/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
06/22-24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/26 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
06/27 – Copehagen, DK @ Royal Arena
07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/06 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival
07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/24 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
07/25 – Canandigua, NY @ CMAC
07/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
08/01 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/14 – Budapest, HR @ Sziget Festival
09/06 – Manchester, UK @ Arena
09/07 – Manchester, UK @ Arena
09/09 – London, UK @ The O2
09/10 – London, UK @ The O2
09/12 – London, UK @ The O2
09/13 – London, UK @ The O2
09/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena
09/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena
09/18 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena
09/19 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena
09/21 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena
09/22 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena
09/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
09/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
09/27 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena
09/28 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena