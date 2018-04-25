Menu
Arctic Monkeys’ new album will be released without early singles

Fans won't hear any new music from the band in advance of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino's release

on April 25, 2018, 1:47am
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Philip Cosores
Arctic Monkeys announced the release of their new album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, a few weeks back, but as of yet we’ve heard no teaser tracks or singles. That’s intentional, according to frontman Alex Turner, who told Mojo that the band won’t be releasing any songs from the album ahead of its May 11th release.

Turner said guitarist Jamie Cook and the band’s record label, Domino, were “really keen on that idea.” He added, “But it didn’t come from me. I understand it, I think.”

That said, Arctic Monkeys play their first shows in support Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino beginning next week, so we’ll likely get a few early tastes of the LP from a live setting.

Speaking of shows, yesterday Arctic Monkeys confirmed more North American tour dates in support of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, which you can find listed out here.

