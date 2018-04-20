Ariana Grande returns with new single “No Tears Left to Cry”: Stream

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has returned today with her new single “No Tears Left to Cry”. Hear the beaming pop track via its cinematic video below. It was written by Grande, Max Martin, ILYA, and Savan Kotecha, with Martin and ILYA also serving as producers. Dave Meyers directed the video.

“No Tears Left to Cry” is the first single from the pop star’s forthcoming fourth album and follow-up to 2016’s Dangerous Woman. Per a report from TMZ, recording for the LP has already been wrapped up and features production from Martin and Pharrell Williams.

The new song also serves as Grande’s first original release since the 2017 Manchester Arena attack, which claimed the lives of more than 20 of Grande’s concert attendees. To help raise money for the victims’ families, the singer re-released her Dangerous Woman single “One Last Time” as well as a cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”. She also put together the One Love Manchester benefit concert featuring acts like Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Coldplay.

Since Dangerous Woman, Grande has also collaborated with Calvin Harris (“Heatstroke”) and re-recorded “Beauty and the Beast” with John Legend for the live-action remake of the Disney film.