ASAP Rocky debuts new songs “ASAP Forever” and “Distorted Records” on Fallon: Watch

ASAP Rocky on The Tonight Show

ASAP Rocky dropped in on The Tonight Show on Wednesday with not one, but two new songs in tow. In a medley-style performance, the Harlem-born rapper debuted “ASAP Forever”, a new collaboration with Moby, as well as a heavy, industrial-sounding cut called “Distorted Records”. All the while, the stage was set up to look like some kind of creepy observation or testing lab.

Elsewhere in the episode, Rocky played a game of Password with Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson and The Roots’ Questlove and Black Thought.

Catch both videos below.

“ASAP Forever” and “Distorted Records” are just the latest songs to come from the Rocky camp following “Above”,“5IVE $TARS”, “Money Bags Freestyle”, “Cocky” featuring Gucci Mane and 21 Savage, and “Bad Company”. The new material is believed to be taken from a mysterious projected titled Testing, which is supposedly “coming soon.” If Testing turns out to be an album, it would mark the ASAP Mob member’s follow-up to 2015’s At.Long.Last.ASAP.