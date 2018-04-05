ASAP Rocky premieres “ASAP Forever” featuring Moby: Stream

ASAP Rocky's "ASAP Forever" artwork

For months now, ASAP Rocky has steadily been teasing a new project called Testing, which is supposedly “coming soon.” On Wednesday, the Harlem-born rapper continued to build up the hype by releasing a new track called “ASAP Forever”. Moby, yes — that Moby, is credited as a featured artist, as the track samples his seminal composition “Porcelain”. Take a listen via Apple Music or Spotify.

Rocky first expressed his admiration for Moby in a 2012 interview with Fuse, saying, “I like Moby — Moby’s dope.”

If Testing turns out to be the name of Rocky’s new album, it would serve as the follow-up to 2015’s At.Long.Last.ASAP. A new full-length would make a lot of sense considering he was recently announced as a performer at this year’s Primavera Sound in Barcelona. He’s also released a bevy of new songs in recent months. Prior to “ASAP Forever”, we heard “Above”,“5IVE $TARS”, “Money Bags Freestyle”, and “Cocky” featuring Gucci Mane and 21 Savage, and “Bad Company”.