Asbury Park’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival reveals inaugural lineup

Sea.Hear.Now Festival makes its debut in Asbury Park this September

Sea.Hear.Now Festival is a new two-date festival coming to Asbury Park, New Jersey this September. The event is being produced by legendary photographer Danny Clinch and C3 Presents, the festival promoters behind Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

The inaugural lineup boasts Jack Johnson, Incubus, Social Distortion, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Blondie, Brandi Carlile, The Front Bottoms, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Deer Tick, Twin Peaks, The Menzingers, Kaleo, Langhorne Slim, Nicole Atkins, Jesse Malin, and more.

Additionally, Clinch will recreate his Transparent Gallery space and showcase his collection of iconic images of artists on the lineup. Professional surfers will also be on hand, performing in the Asbury Park waters as part of the festival’s Expression Sessions.

General admission and VIP tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. ET. Visit the festival’s website for more info.