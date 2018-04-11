Ash share new single “Annabel”, talk upcoming album Islands: Stream

Irish alternative rockers Ash are set to return with their latest full-length, Islands, on May 18th via Infectious Music. Serving as the follow-up to 2015’s Kablammo!, the new album was previously previewed with the lead single, “Buzzkill”. Today, the alt trio is back with another sample of the record, “Annabel”.
Where “Buzzkill” was a poppy thrasher, there’s a bit more yearning in “Annabel”. The licks are still plenty tasty, but they’re wrapped around an undeniable sweetness. “Annabel, have no fear/ You can be my Guinevere,” sings frontman Tim Wheeler. “In the storm I will draw you close/ In the tempest, in the snow.” Take a listen below.
Wheeler also recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to discuss Islands and his Muay Thai training. Check that out below.
Islands is out May 18th. Find the complete tracklisting and Ash’s upcoming tour schedule below.
Islands Tracklist:
01. True Story
02. Annabel
03. Buzzkill
04. Confessions In The Pool
05. All That I Have Left
06. Don’t Need Your Love
07. Somersault
08. Did Your Love Burn Out?
09. Silver Suit
10. It’s A Trap
11. Is It True?
12. Incoming Waves
Ash 2018 Tour Schedule:
05/26 – Belfast, UK @ BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend
10/16 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
10/17 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
10/19 – Bristol, UK @ SWX Bristol
10/20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
10/21 – Norwich UEA, UK @ The Waterfront
10/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
10/24 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town