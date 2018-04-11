Ash share new single “Annabel”, talk upcoming album Islands: Stream

Ash

Irish alternative rockers Ash are set to return with their latest full-length, Islands, on May 18th via Infectious Music. Serving as the follow-up to 2015’s Kablammo!, the new album was previously previewed with the lead single, “Buzzkill”. Today, the alt trio is back with another sample of the record, “Annabel”.

Where “Buzzkill” was a poppy thrasher, there’s a bit more yearning in “Annabel”. The licks are still plenty tasty, but they’re wrapped around an undeniable sweetness. “Annabel, have no fear/ You can be my Guinevere,” sings frontman Tim Wheeler. “In the storm I will draw you close/ In the tempest, in the snow.” Take a listen below.

Wheeler also recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to discuss Islands and his Muay Thai training. Check that out below.

Islands is out May 18th. Find the complete tracklisting and Ash’s upcoming tour schedule below.

Islands Tracklist:

01. True Story

02. Annabel

03. Buzzkill

04. Confessions In The Pool

05. All That I Have Left

06. Don’t Need Your Love

07. Somersault

08. Did Your Love Burn Out?

09. Silver Suit

10. It’s A Trap

11. Is It True?

12. Incoming Waves

Ash 2018 Tour Schedule:

05/26 – Belfast, UK @ BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend

10/16 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

10/17 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

10/19 – Bristol, UK @ SWX Bristol

10/20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

10/21 – Norwich UEA, UK @ The Waterfront

10/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

10/24 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town