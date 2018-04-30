Avengers: Infinity War lays waste to box office records

Avengers: Infinity War

Thanos came, Thanos saw, Thanos conquered. And we’re not just talking about what happened on screen during Avengers: Infinity War, either. The latest and largest entry in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially a box office juggernaut, having smashed a number of box office records during its opening weekend.

Like the Infinity Stones themselves, Avengers seemed to have unlimited box office power, bringing in a simply staggering $258 million in domestic take and $641 globally. Those numbers make it the largest opening weekend ever recorded, besting the $247.9 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens made in North America in December 2015 and The Fate of the Furious’ $541.9 worldwide opening box office. Even more impressively, Avengers didn’t have the world’s second biggest movie-going market, China, to boost its numbers like Fate of the Furious did. (It opens in the Middle Kingdom on May 11th.)

Other records broken by Infinity War include biggest Saturday and Sunday single-day gross, biggest April opening, and biggest spring opening, as well as fastest to $150, $200, and $250 million. Think of that: This film made a quarter of a billion dollars in one weekend. Not only that, but its release actually seemed to boost the other MCU entry currently in theaters, Black Panther. That film was at No. 8 at the box office last week, but despite leaving 280 North American theaters, it jumped to fifth place over the weekend.

As if the $15.4 billion — that’s with a “b” — the MCU has made since its inception 10 years ago hadn’t already solidified it as mightier than the struggling DC Extended Universe, this massive Avengers: Infinity War opening makes it unquestionable. By the end of Monday, Infinity War will have made more at the worldwide box office than Justice League did in its entire run ($657.9 million). That’s five days (Thursday through Monday) to bring in as much as JL did in 17 weeks.

Oh, and let’s not forget this is just part one of a two-parter. In other words, enjoy the record while you can, Avengers: Infinity War, because you’ll probably lose it in a year.