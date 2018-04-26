Avicii died from an apparent suicide

Avicii

Swedish DJ Avicii (née Tim Bergling) died unexpectedly on April 20th at the age of 28. A new statement from his family suggests that the musician took his own life.

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress,” the statement reads. “When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.”

Throughout his career, Avicii dealt with numerous health problems, including acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking. In 2014, he had surgery to remove his gallbladder and appendix. These issues eventually led Avicii to retire from touring in 2016, though he continued to make new music.

Avicii’s body was found in Muscat, Oman, where had been on vacation. A subsequent autopsy found “no criminal suspicion” in his death.