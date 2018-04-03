Beach House share video for new single “Dark Spring”: Watch

Beach House in the "Dark Spring" video

Beach House will deliver their aptly titled seventh album, 7, on May 11th through Sub Pop. The follow-up to 2015’s pair of records, Depression Cherry and Thank Your Lucky Stars, has so far been previewed with “Lemon Glow” and “Dive”. Now, the duo has revealed the effort’s opening track, “Dark Spring”.

The track has a post-rock gaze that looks up from its shoes with the sudden ring of guitars and keys. Touring member James Barone’s drums drive steadily on, keeping the airy verses from spiraling off into the sonic abyss. “Dark Spring” comes accompanied by a Zia Anger-directed visual in which narrowly lit scenes flash together in haunting succession, a Blair Witch art project that is as unnerving as it is beautiful. Check it out below.

Beach House will support 7 on an extensive 2018 tour, the dates of which can be found here.