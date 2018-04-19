Menu
Benjamin Gibbard performs his Beatles reimagining, “And I Love Him”, on Conan: Watch

Promoting the new same-sex marriage compilation, Universal Love

by
on April 19, 2018, 12:31pm
Ben Gibbard on Conan

Earlier this month, MGM Resorts released Universal Love, a compilation EP featuring classic wedding songs reworked for same-sex couples. Bob Dylan, St. Vincent, Kesha, and Kele Okereke of Bloc Party all contributed, as did Ben Gibbard. Last night, the Death Cab for Cutie frontman appeared on Conan to perform his contribution to the release.

Gibbard performed his update of The Beatles’ “And I Love Her”, which he reworked to become “And I Love Him”. Essentially, it’s the same tender track we all love from 1964’s A Hard Day’s Night, just with a pronoun change. Check out the sweet performance below.

