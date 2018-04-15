Beyoncé reunites with Destiny’s Child, brings out JAY-Z and Solange for historic Coachella set: Watch

Beyonce reunites with Destiny's Child at Coachella

Beyoncé was originally set to headline Coachella last year, but after she became pregnant with twins, she was forced to postpone her headlining performance until the 2018 edition of the festival. The extended wait was worth it, however, as Beyoncé delivered a memorable set that included a reunion of Destiny’s Child as well appearances from JAY-Z and Solange.

JAY-Z joined his wife on stage to perform “Déjà Vu”, while Solange danced with her big sis during “Get Me Bodied”. Of course, the biggest highlight came when Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams reunited with Beyoncé on stage for the first time since Bey’s 2013 Super Bowl Half Time set. This time around, the iconic trio performed a medley of “Lose My Breath”, “Say My Name”, and “Soldier”.

For the entirety of the performance, Beyoncé was accompanied by an expansive drum line and horn section in addition to a mesmerizing troupe of backing dancers.

Watch the highlights and see the full setlist below.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z performing Deja Vu. I love their chemistry. This song will forever be a bop #BeyChella pic.twitter.com/8AajdvPkLX — . (@goddessyonce) April 15, 2018

Beyoncé performing “I Care” at #Beychella last night is everything. Those operatic vocals at the beginning is chilling pic.twitter.com/DHe7tZFzVR — Yoncé Vocals (@YonceVocals) April 15, 2018

Me to everyone that's mad at the Beyoncé hype. Especially men 😘 pic.twitter.com/sgk7e72gHn — okmalumkoolkat jr. (@phatman__scoop) April 15, 2018

Setlist:

Crazy in Love (contains elements of Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up” and Freedom C-Murder’s)

Freedom

Lift Every Voice and Sing (James Weldon Johnson cover)

Formation

Sorry (contains elements of “Me, Myself & I”)

Kitty Kat (a cappella)

Bow Down / I Been On

Drunk in Love (contains elements of ” Irreplaceable”, Fast Life Yungstaz’s “Swag Surfin” and Nina Simone’s “Lilac Wi)

Diva (contains elements of O.T. Genasis’ “Everybody Mad”)

***Flawless (Remix, contains elements of Nicki Minaj’s “Feeling Myself”)

Top Off (DJ Khaled cover)

7/11

Don’t Hurt Yourself

I Care

Partition (contains elements of “Blow”)

Yoncé

Mi gente (J Balvin cover) (Remix)

Baby Boy / Hold Up / Countdown / Check on It (contains elements of “Mine”, ” Standing on the Sun”, “‘Bam Bam” & “You Don’t Love Me”)

Déjà Vu (with JAY-Z) (contains elements of “Green Light”)

Run the World (Girls) (contains elements of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s speech “We Should All Be Feminists”)

Lose My Breath / Say My Name / Soldier (Destiny’s Child song) (with Destiny’s Child) (contains elements of 2Pac’s ‘California Love’)

Get Me Bodied (with an appearance by Solange onstage)

Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)

Love on Top