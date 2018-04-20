Billie Eilish and Khalid collaborate on “Lovely” new song: Stream

Billie Eilish and Khalid

Two of music’s promising young acts Billie Eilish and Khalid have joined forces for a powerful new single. It’s called “Lovely” and finds the pair crooning forlornly over spare piano. “Oh, I hope some day I’ll make it out of here / Even if it takes all night or a hundred years.”

“Lovely” is said to be the first single taken from Eilish’s debut album. It follows “Bitches Broken Hearts” in November and her collaboration with Vince Staples, “Burn”. The 16-year-old singer-songwriter’s debut EP, Don’t Smile at Me, also came out last year.

As for Khalid, the Grammy-nominated R&B singer recently teamed up with Sabrina Claudio on “Don’t Let Me Down” and Swae Lee for the Black Panther cut “The Ways”. Khalid’s American Teen album was one of our favorites from 2017; he’s set to continue supporting it on the road with a North American tour that kicks off next month.