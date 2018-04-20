Billie Joe Armstrong’s new band The Longshot releases surprise debut album: Stream

One week ago, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong debuted his new band, The Longshot, by releasing a three-track EP. Today, he’s unveiled even more music from the band in the form of a full-length album. Entitled Love Is For Losers, the album spans 11 tracks clocking in at 32 minutes. Take a listen via Apple Music or Spotify.
Additionally, Armstrong has unveiled a video for the album’s title track. Aside from serving as The Longshot’s first-ever video, it also provides a rare glimpse at Armstrong sans eyeliner, as Stereogum points out.
Joining Armstrong in The Longshot is Green Day touring guitarist Jeff Matika, who plays bass, plus guitarist Kevin Preston and drummer David S. Field.
Love Is For Losers Artwork:
Love Is For Losers Tracklist:
01. The Last Time
02. Taxi Driver
03. Chasing a Ghost
04. Body Bag
05. Love is for Losers
06. Cult Hero
07. Kill Your Friends
08. Happiness
09. Soul Surrender
10. Turn Me Loose
11. Goodbye to Romance