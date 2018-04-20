Billie Joe Armstrong’s new band The Longshot releases surprise debut album: Stream

Billie Joe Armstrong's new band, The Longshot

One week ago, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong debuted his new band, The Longshot, by releasing a three-track EP. Today, he’s unveiled even more music from the band in the form of a full-length album. Entitled Love Is For Losers, the album spans 11 tracks clocking in at 32 minutes. Take a listen via Apple Music or Spotify.

Additionally, Armstrong has unveiled a video for the album’s title track. Aside from serving as The Longshot’s first-ever video, it also provides a rare glimpse at Armstrong sans eyeliner, as Stereogum points out.

Joining Armstrong in The Longshot is Green Day touring guitarist Jeff Matika, who plays bass, plus guitarist Kevin Preston and drummer David S. Field.

Love Is For Losers Artwork:

Love Is For Losers Tracklist:

01. The Last Time

02. Taxi Driver

03. Chasing a Ghost

04. Body Bag

05. Love is for Losers

06. Cult Hero

07. Kill Your Friends

08. Happiness

09. Soul Surrender

10. Turn Me Loose

11. Goodbye to Romance