Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes announces 2018 tour dates, teases new music

Blood Orange, photo by Ben Kaye

Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes released two new songs earlier this year, but neither, he clarified, would be on the follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed Freetown Sound. Wheels are turning, however, as the songwriter has just announced a series of headlining dates to accompany a robust festival schedule this summer. He also reportedly shared a taste of more new music via Instagram Live.

In addition to his slots at Pitchfork Festival, Osheaga, and FORM Arcosanti, where he’ll play a solo set, Hynes will spend the fall playing shows in cities like Seattle, Portland, LA, and Philly, among others. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 27th, at 10 a.m. local time.

As for new music, Redditors say Hynes hopped on Instagram Live Monday night to say that he has a mixtape, album, and eight singles primed for release. He reportedly played four or five songs, and a commenter says they’re “about 90% sure” they heard a feature from Solange, with whom Hynes previously collaborated on her True EP.

Stay tuned for updates and check out Hynes’ tour schedule below.

Blood Orange 2018 Tour Dates: