Bob Dylan, St. Vincent, Kesha contribute to new wedding song compilation: Stream

Universal Love features reworked wedding anthems for same-sex couples

by
on April 05, 2018, 10:39am
Bob Dylan (Jerry Schatzberg) and St Vincent
Universal Love is a new compilation EP that features reworked versions of wedding songs intended for same-sex couples. Funded by MGM Resorts, it features Bob Dylan, St. Vincent, Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard, Kesha, and Kele Okereke of Bloc Party.

In particular, Dylan takes on the 1929 song “She’s Funny That Way” but with the pronouns swapped to “He’s Funny That Way”. St. Vincent’s Annie Clark refashions the Crystals’ “And Then He Kissed Me” as “And Then She Kissed Me”. Meanwhile, The Beatles cut “And I Love Her” is transformed to “And I Love Him” by Gibbard.

Stream Universal Love via Spotify.

