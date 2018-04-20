Brian Eno shares Music For Installations track “Kazakhstan”: Stream

Brian Eno

Last month, Brian Eno announced the upcoming release of Music For Installations, an expansive box set collecting new, rare, and previously unreleased tracks. All of the material was recorded by Eno for use in myriad audio-visual installations from 1986 until the present.

Now, in advance of the box set’s May 4th release, Eno has shared “Kazakhstan”, an ambient piece that accompanied Asif Khan’s 2017 “We Are Energy” installation at the Astana Expo in the song’s namesake country. Equal parts of celestial and haunting, the four-and-a-half minute track encompasses a variety of moods and textures. Listen below.

Tomorrow, Eno is releasing a 12-inch collaborative single with My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields for Record Store Day.

Pre-order Music For Installations here