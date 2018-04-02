Brother of Steven Adler decries Guns N’ Roses as “greedy, selfish people” with “no heart”

Guns N' Roses, photo by Philip Cosores

Guns N’ Roses, who may or may not be in the process of recording a new album, have somehow managed to remain a source of controversy since reuniting in 2016, with frontman Axl Rose regularly tweeting insane shit and no shortage of their contemporaries taking cheap shots at the iconic rock act. The latest screed against the band comes from the brother of founding drummer Steven Adler, who is reportedly sober and has “never been healthier” after a debilitating struggle with substance abuse. That’s great news, but, aside from a few guest spots here and there, Adler has never been asked to join the GNR reunion tours, which, according to an interview from February from 98.9 The Rock! was the biggest test of his sobriety yet.

In a Facebook post first reported by Alternative Nation, Jamie Adler called the existing members of GNR “greedy, selfish people” for abandoning a member integral to their current success.

“Without Steven Adler there would never have been GNR or the greatest rock album of all time,” Jamie wrote. [Stephen] did teach Slash his first guitar chord and gave him his first guitar. For all we know if Slash never met Adler he may have never even found the guitar. People forget to often where they come from. Let’s remind Slash right now how he picked up even being the greatest guitar player of our generation. Steven Adler handing you your first guitar. Facts!! Adler’s groove made that album what it is today. That’s why No other drummer since Adler has been able to duplicate that sound in GNR. It’s a gift from God not any drum lesson can teach you what he was born with.”

Jamie Adler also took issue with the band having his brother fly all the way to Argentina only to have him perform one song. “It took him longer to drive down the hill from his house to the bottom then he was allowed to perform on stage in Argentina. What kind of inhumane people would ever be that cruel to someone?? Greedy, selfish people only.”

“You would think the guys in GNR would be overly proud that their once fallen brother has returned to health and happiness and would want to share their new found success with him this time around,” he added. “Please ask GNR that Adler would love to be back on stage with GNR.”

For their part, GNR just wrapped up a tour in November and are due to hit the road again with a performance at Belgium’s Graspop Metal Meeting in June.

Read Jamie Adler’s full statement below:

This man right here is what you call a true survivor. He went all the way to the depths of hell and was able to make it back alive. When most died he lived. What an amazing story of redemption my brother has to tell. Salute to the greatest big brother/ grooviest drummer I’ve ever known. This man has a heart of gold. The biggest heart of anyone in his caliber. The most humble, loving, gracious person I’ve and anyone else who’s ever met him has known. If only Slash, Axl, and Duff had 10% of the heart this man had then maybe he would be on tour with GNR.

If those guys had an ounce of decency, compassion, love, care, and acceptance maybe they would have allowed my brother to play more then one song in Argentina after they flew him all the way out there and TEASED him to only play one song. ONE SONG ONLY!! The only thing the fans wanna see is Adler back behind the kit especially since the world knows Adler is no longer on drugs or alcohol. It took him longer to drive down the hill from his house to the bottom then he was allowed to perform on stage in Argentina. What kind of inhumane people would ever be that cruel to someone?? Greedy, selfish people only.

With out Steven Adler there would never have been GNR or the greatest rock album of all time. Adler did teach Slash his first guitar chord and gave him his first guitar. For all we know if Slash never met Adler he may have never even found the guitar. People forget to often where they come from. Let’s remind Slash right now how he picked up even being the greatest guitar player of our generation. Steven Adler handing you your first guitar. Facts!! Adler’s groove made that album what it is today. That’s why No other drummer since Adler has been able to duplicate that sound in GNR. It’s a gift from God not any drum lesson can teach you what he was born with.

They have no heart so that’s why he has to go out and do his own thing. He loves his fans so much and he wants to play for each and everyone of you. Do you actually think Steven Adler got sober and Changed his entire life style to sit around the house and do nothing? NOPE!! He did it, so he can finish what he started. My brother is stronger then ever and will show the world once again this May when he begins his world wide tour with his own band. You would think the guys in GNR would be overly proud that their once fallen brother has returned to health and happiness and would want to share their new found success with him this time around.

Well, my brother is alive and well so it’s never too late. I write this because I see a lot of fans making comments on why is Adler doing his own thing and not with GNR. Please ask GNR that Adler would love to be back on stage with GNR. That’s his dream. He’s never been healthier and more alive as you see in all his pics. For those who struggle with addiction and Life issues my brother is an example and inspiration that you can turn your life around and Live a life beyond your wildest imagination. If he can clean up then it proves anyone can. I send all my love and respect to all who read this and love it or those who may disagree with what I said. I felt it was necessary to get this off my chest. GNR is and always will be the greatest 5 piece Rock n Roll band of my generation. I’m just grateful I was a little part of it. My brother is alive and well today and I want the whole world to know this.