Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and The Cult announce tri-headlining US tour

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Stone Temple Pilots singer Jeff Gutt

Bush and Stone Temple Pilots are hitting the road together this summer. The 90’s alt-rock veterans will be joined by British hard rock act The Cult on a US “tri-headlining” tour dubbed “Revolution 3.”

The 20-date trek launches in late July and runs through early September. The itinerary includes stops in Nashville, Detroit, Boston, Albuquerque, and Phoenix, among points elsewhere. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 6th through Live Nation. You can also grab them here.

For STP, these shows come in support of their new self-titled album (and first with lead singer Jeff Gutt). Bush released Black and White Rainbows last year, while The Cult’s last full-length came in the form of 2016’s Hidden City.

Consult the full schedule below.

Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and The Cult 2018 Tour Dates:

07/18 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

07/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Mortgage Music Center

07/21 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

07/22 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

07/24 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ BudweiserStage

07/27 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

07/28 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/30 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

08/02 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/05 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/10 – Pehlem, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

08/15 – Laredo, TX @ Laredo Energy Arena

08/16 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/20 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/23 – Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

09/01 – San Bernadino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheatre

09/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion