Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and The Cult announce tri-headlining US tour

Bush and Stone Temple Pilots are hitting the road together this summer. The 90’s alt-rock veterans will be joined by British hard rock act The Cult on a US “tri-headlining” tour dubbed “Revolution 3.”
The 20-date trek launches in late July and runs through early September. The itinerary includes stops in Nashville, Detroit, Boston, Albuquerque, and Phoenix, among points elsewhere. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 6th through Live Nation. You can also grab them here.
For STP, these shows come in support of their new self-titled album (and first with lead singer Jeff Gutt). Bush released Black and White Rainbows last year, while The Cult’s last full-length came in the form of 2016’s Hidden City.
Consult the full schedule below.
Bush, Stone Temple Pilots, and The Cult 2018 Tour Dates:
07/18 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
07/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Mortgage Music Center
07/21 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
07/22 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
07/24 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
07/25 – Toronto, ON @ BudweiserStage
07/27 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
07/28 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/30 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
08/02 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
08/05 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/10 – Pehlem, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
08/15 – Laredo, TX @ Laredo Energy Arena
08/16 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/20 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/23 – Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
09/01 – San Bernadino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheatre
09/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion