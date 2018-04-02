Cake and Ben Folds announce co-headlining tour dates

Cake and Ben Folds

Alternative rock veterans Cake and Ben Folds will team up for a co-headlining tour this summer. The eight-date outing kicks off August 16th in Philadelphia and also includes stops at the Forest Hills Stadium in Forest Hills, New York; the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland; and the BMO Harris Bank Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 30th. You can also grab them here.

Cake’s last proper album came in 2011 with Showroom of Compassion. Folds hasn’t released a solo album since 2008’s Way to Normal, though 2015 brought the release of a collaborative album with yMusic called So There.

Cake and Ben Folds 2018 Tour Dates:

08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

08/17 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

08/18 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/19 – Richmond, VA @ Classic Amphitheater

08/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/22 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

08/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bank Center

08/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park