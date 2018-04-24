Car Seat Headrest announces 2018 North American headlining tour

Car Seat Headrest, photo by David Brendan Hall

In February, Car Seat Headrest gifted fans a reworked version of his 2011 album, Twin Fantasy. Today, the indie rocker born Will Toledo has announced a new run of fall tour dates that will see him play these updated songs for audiences across North America.

After a stint across the Atlantic this summer, Toledo will return in early September to perform in Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and New York. Additional gigs are scheduled in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Kansas City, and St. Louis.

Recently, Toledo teamed up with Smash Mouth (seriously!) on a collaborative split single. He also covered Frank Ocean’s “White Ferrari”.

Find the full itinerary below.

(Read: Why Car Seat Headrest Is The Indie Rock Hero We’ve Been Waiting For)

Car Seat Headrest 2018 Tour Dates:

05/08 – New York, NY @ Market Hotel

05/16 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

05/18 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

05/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

05/21 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2

05/22 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

05/23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

05/25 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

05/26 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

05/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/29 – Koln, DE @ Kantine

05/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

05/31 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

07/07 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Festival

07/09 – Quebec, QC @ Festival d’Ete International de Quebec

07/12-14 – Carnation, WA @ Timber! Outdoor Music Festival

07/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

07/15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

07/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

07/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

07/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse

07/23 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

07/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

07/27 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

07/28 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

07/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

09/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/06 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

09/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

09/09 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

09/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

09/12 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

09/13 – Boston, MA @ Royale

09/14 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/15 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

09/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

09/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads

11/10 – Weissenhauser Strand, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender

11/17 – Rust, DE @ Rolling Stone Park

Revisit the updated version of “Cute Thing”: