Car Seat Headrest announces 2018 North American headlining tour

In February, Car Seat Headrest gifted fans a reworked version of his 2011 album, Twin Fantasy. Today, the indie rocker born Will Toledo has announced a new run of fall tour dates that will see him play these updated songs for audiences across North America.
After a stint across the Atlantic this summer, Toledo will return in early September to perform in Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and New York. Additional gigs are scheduled in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Kansas City, and St. Louis.
Recently, Toledo teamed up with Smash Mouth (seriously!) on a collaborative split single. He also covered Frank Ocean’s “White Ferrari”.
Find the full itinerary below.
Car Seat Headrest 2018 Tour Dates:
05/08 – New York, NY @ Market Hotel
05/16 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
05/18 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
05/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
05/21 – Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2
05/22 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
05/23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
05/25 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
05/26 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
05/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/29 – Koln, DE @ Kantine
05/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
05/31 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
07/07 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Festival
07/09 – Quebec, QC @ Festival d’Ete International de Quebec
07/12-14 – Carnation, WA @ Timber! Outdoor Music Festival
07/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
07/15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
07/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
07/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
07/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse
07/23 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
07/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
07/27 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
07/28 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
07/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
09/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/06 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
09/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
09/09 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
09/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
09/12 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
09/13 – Boston, MA @ Royale
09/14 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/15 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
09/22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
09/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
09/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads
11/10 – Weissenhauser Strand, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender
11/17 – Rust, DE @ Rolling Stone Park
