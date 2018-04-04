Menu
Cardi B and Migos reconnect for “Drip”: Stream

The latest preview of Cardi B's debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, out this Friday

by
on April 04, 2018, 1:15am
0 comments
Cardi B and Migos, photo by Lester Cohen
Cardi B and Migos, photo by Lester Cohen

In less than 48 hours, Cardi B will release her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy. While a tracklist is still forthcoming, the fast-rising MC has unveiled a number of teaser tracks, including “Be Careful”, “Bartier Cardi”, and the mammoth “Bodak Yellow”. Tonight, she’s revealed another track called “Drip”. It’s her latest collaboration with Migos, who she previously teamed up with on “MotorSport” off Migos’ Culture II. Of course, she’s also engaged to Migos’ Offset. Take a listen to “Drip” below.

The release of “Drip” follows a lavish music video for “Bartier Cardi”, which Cardi B premiered on Tuesday during an episode of Love & Hip-Hop. Watch it below.

