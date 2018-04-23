Cardi B and SZA perform “I Do” at Coachella 2018: Watch

Cardi B and SZA, photo via Instagram

For her first weekend at Coachella, Cardi B served up a $300,000 set featuring pregnant twerking and cameos from Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, and 21 Savage. Her second go-around this past weekend was equally eventful and guest-filled as the Cardi was joined onstage by Invasion of Privacy collaborator and fellow breakout star SZA. The two hyped up the Indio crowd with a performance of their joint track “I Do”.

(Read: Beyoncé Reigns, Rock Dies: Coachella 2018 Festival Review)

Elsewhere during Cardi’s set, she brought J Balvin and Bad Bunny for Invasion cut “I Like It”. Cardi also made an appearance during Migos’ Coachella set, joining them for their collaborative “MotorSport” single.

Check out fan-caught footage of all three performances below.

Cardi B and SZA perform “I Do”:

seeing my favorite song performed live by my favorite artists is crazy to me 😭😭 i will never be the same @iamcardib @sza pic.twitter.com/pyxibzHzQX — kenz. (@kenZieberliN) April 23, 2018

@iamcardib @sza 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #coachella#cardib#sza#ido#invasionofprivacy#privacy#womanpower#bodakyellow#cardibido#good A post shared by Fox🦊 (@wildfirefox0) on Apr 23, 2018 at 6:26am PDT

Cardi B, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny perform “I Like It”:

Coachella was successful! 🎡 Cardi B brought out J. Balvin & Bad Bunny during her set for “I Like It.” 🎶🎶🎶💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/NHpiI8UPmS — Ani Caribbean (@AniCaribbean) April 23, 2018

Migosa and Cardi B perform “MotorSport”: