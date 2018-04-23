Menu
Cardi B and SZA perform “I Do” at Coachella 2018: Watch

Plus, Cardi B joins Migos for "MotorSport"

by
on April 23, 2018, 10:49am
Cardi B and SZA, photo via Instagram
For her first weekend at Coachella, Cardi B served up a $300,000 set featuring pregnant twerking and cameos from Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, and 21 Savage. Her second go-around this past weekend was equally eventful and guest-filled as the Cardi was joined onstage by Invasion of Privacy collaborator and fellow breakout star SZA. The two hyped up the Indio crowd with a performance of their joint track “I Do”.

(Read: Beyoncé Reigns, Rock Dies: Coachella 2018 Festival Review)

Elsewhere during Cardi’s set, she brought J Balvin and Bad Bunny for Invasion cut “I Like It”. Cardi also made an appearance during Migos’ Coachella set, joining them for their collaborative “MotorSport” single.

Check out fan-caught footage of all three performances below.

Cardi B and SZA perform “I Do”:

Cardi B, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny perform “I Like It”:

Migosa and Cardi B perform “MotorSport”:

