Cardi B cancels summer tour dates due to pregnancy

Cardi B, photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cardi B has canceled a handful of summer tour dates due to her pregnancy. “Shorty keep growing” and she “can barely breathe now,” Cardi explained via an Instagram post.

Her set at Broccoli City Festival this weekend in Washington, DC will be her last until the fall. Among the scrapped dates: Multiple JMBLYA Festival performances in Texas, Rolling Loud Festival in Florida, Roskilde Festival in Denmark, and New York’s Panorama Festival. Cardi will return to the road in September to join Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic tour.

Although she’ll be offstage, Cardi said on Twitter that she still plans to work on new music. Her impressive debut album, Invasion of Privacy, dropped earlier this month to much fanfare.

Check out her updated itinerary below.

Cardi B 2018 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Washington, DC @ Broccoli City Festival

05/04 – Dallas, TX @ JMBLYA Festival

05/05 – Austin, TX @ JMBLYA Festival

05/06 – Houston, TX @ JMBLYA Festival

05/12 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Music Festival

05/26-27 – El Paso, TX @ Neon Desert Music Festival

05/31 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia de Montreal

07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/14 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Woo Hah! Festival

07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival

09/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center %

09/08 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center %

09/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center %

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena %

09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center %

09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center %

09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre %

09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre %

09/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden %

09/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden %

10/01 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center %

10/02 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center %

10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center %

10/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center %

10/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena %

10/11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center %

10/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %

10/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %

10/20 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of the Americas %

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %

% = w/ Bruno Mars

Okay so i might be off from doing performances for a couple of months but in the meantime imma be working my ass off .So many songs, features to do .Working on a lot of deals i sign up for and most importantly nesting .I️m already overwhelmed from the new work😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 26, 2018

