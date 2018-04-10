Cardi B co-hosts and performs “Money Bag” on Fallon: Watch

Cardi B on The Tonight Show

Cardi B pulled double duty on The Tonight Show on Monday, appearing as both musical guest and — for the very time in the show’s history — co-host.

Alongside host Jimmy Fallon, the Bronx-born rapper joined in on the program’s opening monologue (cracking jokes at the White House’s expense), as well as assisted in interviewing guest comedian John Mulaney, whom she playfully described as a Pet Shop Boy. Cardi and Fallon also played a game of Box of Lie, and later, sat down for a chat about her acclaimed debut album, Invasion of Privacy. They also discussed her debut performance and big pregnancy reveal on Saturday Night Live last weekend.

For the musical portion, Cardi whipped out a flashy performance of “Money Bag” while outfitted in layers and layers of gold chains like the baller she is.

Check out clips from throughout the episode below. Invasion of Privacy is out now and you can stream it here.

