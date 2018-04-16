Menu
Cardi B’s Coachella set features Chance the Rapper, pregnant twerking: Watch

She was also joined by 21 Savage, Kehlani, YG, and G-Eazy during her performance

on April 16, 2018, 12:35am
Cardi B, photo by Natalie Somekh
Cardi B’s Coachella debut did not disappoint. Beyond a $300,000 stage production, the rapper’s Sunday night set boasted a number of surprise guests, including Chance the Rapper, who joined Cardi for “Best Life”. Additionally, 21 Savage appeared for “Bartier Cardi”, Kehlani sang her part on “Ring”, YG guested on “She Bad”, and G-Eazy hit the stage for “It Ain’t Safe”.

In a nod to Cardi B’s past life, the stage was a jungle gym of strip poles and, despite being several months, pregnant, the former dancer even did a bit of twerking.

Watch fan-shot footage below.

Click here to find Consequence of Sound’s complete coverage of Coachella 2018.

#ChanceTheRapper joins #CardiB at #Coachella

A post shared by Amanda Barona (@thatdancer) on

"I DO WHAT THEY SAY I CANT" #CARDIB #coachella #performance 💓 #bardi

A post shared by Noma West (@nomaqueenwest) on

