Cardi B’s Coachella set features Chance the Rapper, pregnant twerking: Watch

Cardi B, photo by Natalie Somekh

Cardi B’s Coachella debut did not disappoint. Beyond a $300,000 stage production, the rapper’s Sunday night set boasted a number of surprise guests, including Chance the Rapper, who joined Cardi for “Best Life”. Additionally, 21 Savage appeared for “Bartier Cardi”, Kehlani sang her part on “Ring”, YG guested on “She Bad”, and G-Eazy hit the stage for “It Ain’t Safe”.

In a nod to Cardi B’s past life, the stage was a jungle gym of strip poles and, despite being several months, pregnant, the former dancer even did a bit of twerking.

Watch fan-shot footage below.

