Cardi B is spending $300,000 on production for her 35-minute Coachella set

Cardi B, photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cardi B is riding high off the success of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which is set to bow at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week. After making her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend and co-hosting The Tonight Show on Monday, the Bronx rapper is preparing to play Coachella. In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation, Cardi revealed she’s sparing no expense to make sure the performance lives up to the hype.

After admitting she wasn’t aware that the major festival is “such a big deal,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper said she was receiving $70,000 per weekend for her pair of performances. The relatively low sum is largely the result of being booked for the event six months ago, before reaching her current level of fame. As it stands, Cardi will lose around $160,000 playing Coachella because of the decision to invest $300,000 of her own money into the stage set. It’s worth noting that Cardi B’s Sunday set at Coachella is scheduled to last 35 minutes.

“I have to invest so much money on my stage set, my own money,” Cardi said. “It’s crazy. Almost 300 thou. It’s an investment.”

Watch a clip of the interview below.

In addition to performing at Coachella during the next two weekends, Cardi is scheduled to appear at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival and New York’s Panorama Festival. This fall, she is slated to join Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic tour. Given her recent pregnancy reveal, however, it’s unknown whether she’ll able to make all the dates. In the meantime, check out the complete itinerary below.

Cardi B 2018 Tour Dates:

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/28 – Washington, DC @ Broccoli City Festival

05/04 – Dallas, TX @ JMBLYA Festival

05/05 – Austin, TX @ JMBLYA Festival

05/06 – Houston, TX @ JMBLYA Festival

05/12 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Music Festival

05/26-27 – El Paso, TX @ Neon Desert Music Festival

05/31 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia de Montreal

07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/14 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Woo Hah! Festival

07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival

09/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center %

09/08 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center %

09/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center %

09/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena %

09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center %

09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center %

09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre %

09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre %

09/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden %

09/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden %

10/01 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center %

10/02 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center %

10/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center %

10/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center %

10/07 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena %

10/11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center %

10/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %

10/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %

10/20 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of the Americas %

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center %

% = w/ Bruno Mars