Cardi B makes her SNL debut, performs “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi”: Watch

Cardi B on Saturday Night Live

Friday brought the release of Cardi B’s much-anticipated debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy. To promote it, the fast-rising Bronx MC made her way into Manhattan tonight to serve as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. She first played a medley of her album’s first two singles: the massively successful chart-topper “Bodax Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi”. Catch the replay below.

Cardi’s empowering music was also the inspiration for an SNL sketch starring Aidy Bryant. Cardi herself made an appearance near the end of the sketch. Watch it below.

Invasion of Privacy is streaming in full here. Later this month, she’ll hit the stage at Coachella. She’s also scheduled to appear at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, DC; Panorama Music Festival in New York City; and Rolling Loud Festival in Miami in the coming months.