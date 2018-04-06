Cardi B premieres debut album, Invasion of Privacy: Stream

Cardi B

Today, Cardi B unveils her highly anticipated debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can stream the entire project in full.

The 13-track effort includes Bronx rapper’s Grammy-nominated No. 1 hit, “Bodak Yellow”, as well as the previously released singles “Bartier Cardi” with 21 Savage, “Be Careful”, and “Drip” featuring Migos. Other contributors include Chance the Rapper (“Best Life”), SZA (“I Do”), Kehlani (“Ring”), and YG (“She Bad”).

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Cardi discussed the pressure she felt to live up to the success of “Bodak Yellow” while recording the album. “I got six, seven solid songs that I like, but I wonder if a month from now, I’m going to change my mind,” she said. “It’s not as fun to do music. My mind doesn’t flow as free ‘cause I have so much on my mind.”

Invasion of Privacy Artwork:

Invasion of Privacy Tracklist:

01. Get Up 10

02. Drip (feat. Migos)

03. Bickenhead

04. Bodak Yellow

05. Be Careful

06. Best Life (feat. Chance the Rapper)

07. I Like It (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)

08. Ring (feat. Kehlani)

09. Money Bag

10. Bartier Cardi (feat. 21 Savage)

11. She Bad (feat. YG)

12. Thru Your Phone

13. I Do (feat. SZA)