Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Cardi B premieres debut album, Invasion of Privacy: Stream

With features from Chance the Rapper, SZA, Migos, Kehlani, 21 Savage, and more

by
on April 06, 2018, 12:03am
0 comments
Cardi B

Today, Cardi B unveils her highly anticipated debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can stream the entire project in full.

The 13-track effort includes Bronx rapper’s Grammy-nominated No. 1 hit, “Bodak Yellow”, as well as the previously released singles “Bartier Cardi” with 21 Savage, “Be Careful”, and “Drip” featuring Migos. Other contributors include Chance the Rapper (“Best Life”), SZA (“I Do”), Kehlani (“Ring”), and YG (“She Bad”).

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Cardi discussed the pressure she felt to live up to the success of “Bodak Yellow” while recording the album. “I got six, seven solid songs that I like, but I wonder if a month from now, I’m going to change my mind,” she said. “It’s not as fun to do music. My mind doesn’t flow as free ‘cause I have so much on my mind.”

Invasion of Privacy Artwork:

cardi b invasion of privacy Cardi B premieres debut album, Invasion of Privacy: Stream

Invasion of Privacy Tracklist:
01. Get Up 10
02. Drip (feat. Migos)
03. Bickenhead
04. Bodak Yellow
05. Be Careful
06. Best Life (feat. Chance the Rapper)
07. I Like It (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)
08. Ring (feat. Kehlani)
09. Money Bag
10. Bartier Cardi (feat. 21 Savage)
11. She Bad (feat. YG)
12. Thru Your Phone
13. I Do (feat. SZA)

Previous Story
Flatbush Zombies reveal new album Vacation in Hell: Stream
Next Story
Unknown Mortal Orchestra share new album, Sex & Food: Stream
No comments