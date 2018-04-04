Cardi B reveals the tracklist for Invasion of Privacy

Artwork for Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy

With just two days to go until the release of Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy, the fast-rising MC has revealed the album’s tracklist.

The tracklist spans 13 songs and includes the already-iconic chart-topping single, “Bodak Yellow”, along with “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage, “Be Careful”, and the newly revealed “Drip” featuring Migos. Cardi also promises “more surprises when the album drop[s].”

Invasion of Privacy is due out Friday April 6th. It follows Cardi B’s pair of mixtapes, Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 and Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2, released in March 2016 and January 2017, respectively.

Invasion of Privacy Tracklist:

01. Get Up 10

02. Drip (feat. Migos)

03. Bickenhead

04. Bodak Yellow

05. Be Careful

06. Best Life

07. I Like It

08. Ring

09. Money Bag

10. Bartier Cardi (feat. 21 Savage)

11. She Bad

12. Thru Your Phone

13. I Do