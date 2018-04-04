Cardi B reveals the tracklist for Invasion of Privacy

With just two days to go until the release of Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy, the fast-rising MC has revealed the album’s tracklist.
The tracklist spans 13 songs and includes the already-iconic chart-topping single, “Bodak Yellow”, along with “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage, “Be Careful”, and the newly revealed “Drip” featuring Migos. Cardi also promises “more surprises when the album drop[s].”
Invasion of Privacy is due out Friday April 6th. It follows Cardi B’s pair of mixtapes, Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 and Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2, released in March 2016 and January 2017, respectively.
Invasion of Privacy Tracklist:
01. Get Up 10
02. Drip (feat. Migos)
03. Bickenhead
04. Bodak Yellow
05. Be Careful
06. Best Life
07. I Like It
08. Ring
09. Money Bag
10. Bartier Cardi (feat. 21 Savage)
11. She Bad
12. Thru Your Phone
13. I Do