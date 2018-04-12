Casting for It: Chapter 2 begins: Jessica Chastain confirmed, Bill Hader and James McAvoy in talks

Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain, and James McAvoy, photos by Heather Kaplan and EuropaCorp

It’s been rather quiet on the streets of Derry, Maine. Now, seven months after It broke box office records, the sewers hath runneth over again with casting news of its highly anticipated sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jessica Chastain has officially signed on to play the adult version of Beverly Marsh, with actors James McAvoy and Bill Hader in talks to follow as Bill Denborough and Richie Tozier, respectively.

With shooting scheduled to begin this July, we’ll likely see the rest of the grown-up Losers’ Club rounded out in the days and weeks ahead. Though, seeing how we named Chastain as Marsh and Hader as Tozier way, way back in 2014, it might be worth it to see who else we had down:

Bill Denbrough (Jake Gyllenhaal) , Ben Hanscom (Ethan Embry), Bev Marsh (Jessica Chastain), Richie Tozier (Bill Hader), Eddie Kaspbrak (Charlie Day), Mike Hanlon (Anthony Mackie), and Stan Uris (David Krumholtz); and, of course, Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Crispin Glover) .

Not too shabby, right? We’ll have to see how the rest of the cast shakes up, but, yeah, don’t hold your breath on any of these other names. In the meantime, take solace in knowing we might have Hader doing some random-ass voices, and that Chastain will most certainly bring justice to Ms. Marsh.

As previously reported, director Andy Muschietti and screenwriter Gary Dauberman will return, so will Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise, in addition to those pesky kids, namely Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, and Sophia Lillis.

