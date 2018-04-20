Chaka Khan performs 1978 smash hit “I’m Every Woman” on Kimmel: Watch

Chaka Khan on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABC’s hit drama Scandal aired its series finale on Thursday after a seven-season run. As something of a tribute, the network’s late-night program Jimmy Kimmel Live welcomed a number of the show’s cast members to its stage. Kimmel also brought on funk icon Chaka Khan to perform her 1978 smash solo single “I’m Every Woman”.

It was a festive, technicolor performance, and one fitting for a Scandal send-off. Replay it down below.

Khan’s band Rufus was nominated as a finalist for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2018, though was ultimately passed on.

As for Scandal, creator Shonda Rhimes, who also guested on Kimmel, is moving her Shondaland production company from ABC to Netflix — a huge get for the streaming platform considering Rhimes’ string of successes.