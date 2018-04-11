Cherry Glazerr share new song “Juicy Socks” and video: Watch

Cherry Glazerr, photo by Pamela Littky

Cherry Glazerr transitioned from their original lo-fi, garage rock sound to a more polished style on last year’s Apocalipstick. The Los Angeles band continues to show that evolution on their new single, “Juicy Socks”.

Influenced by ’90s era alternative rock like The Breeders, the new track gets off to an unassuming start with wispy melodies from lead singer Clementine Creevy accompanied by a catchy guitar riff. As the song reaches its climax, however, Creevy’s vocals intensify as more guitars enter the fold.

“‘Juicy Socks’ is about vocalization,” Creevy shared in a press release. “Using one’s voice as a strong weapon and needing to be heard in order to not feel like shit. Oh also, it’s about wanting to smash Donald Trump’s orange fuckin’ head into a brick wall!”

To accompany the song’s release, the trio has also unveiled a new music video. Directed by Jessica Nicole Collins, it takes place on a neon-lit party bus with a stripper pole, where the festivities get a bit out of hand. Watch it below.

“Juicy Socks” is the first taste of a forthcoming LP which Cherry Glazerr are currently in the middle of recording. Later this month, the band will play a pair of dates with Portugal. The Man ahead of their performances at Coachella. In late June, they are slated for several Canadian festival dates including an appearance at Calgary’s Sled Island Festival. Check out the complete schedule below.

Cherry Glazerr 2018 Tour Dates:

04/12 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theatre *

04/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas *

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

06/22 – Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

06/23 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

06/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Vancouver International Jazz Festival

* = w/ Portugal, the Man