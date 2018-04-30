Childish Gambino announces tour dates with Vince Staples

Vince Staples (photo by Natalie Somekh) and Childish Gambino (photo by Ben Kaye)

Childish Gambino has officially extended his 2018 tour itinerary into the fall. Previous reports said the Renaissance man aka Donald Glover would be going on this October run with Tyler, the Creator, but it turns out he’ll be joined by Vince Staples instead.

The new dates follow Gambino’s run of shows with Rae Sremmurd throughout September (an additional New York City gig has been added to that stretch on the 15th). Staples will join Gambino the following month for dates in San Jose, Inglewood, Glendale, Denver, and Nashville. All of this precede’s Gambino’s “immersive virtual reality, multi-sensory concert experience” known as Pharos, which is set to land in Auckland, New Zealand on November 23rd-25th.

Gambino, or rather Glover, is also set to serve as host and musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. In addition, he’s gearing up for the release of Disney’s Han Solo anthology film and filming for the live-action remake of The Lion King. The second season of his acclaimed FX series, Atlanta is nearing its conclusion, with two more episodes set to air in May.

Meanwhile, Staples recently was joined by Kendrick Lamar at Coachella and shared his latest single, “Get the Fuck Off My Dick”. He teased the track with a mock GoFundMe campaign to fund his “early retirement,” only to return all the contributions and match them for a donation to the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library in the rapper’s Long Beach home town.

Find Childish Gambino’s complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Childish Gambino 2018 Tour Dates:

07/12-14 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/13-14 – London, UK @ Lovebox

09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena %

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center %

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre %

09/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden %

09/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden %

09/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden %

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center %

09/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena %

09/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center %

09/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum %

09/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena %

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena %

09/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena %

10/02 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose #

10/03 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum #

10/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena #

10/09 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center #

10/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone, Arena #

11/23-25 – Auckland, NZ @ Pharos

% = w/ Rae Sremmurd

# = w/ Vince Staples