Childish Gambino announces US tour dates with Tyler, the Creator

Childish Gambino (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Tyler, the Creator (photo by Autumn Andel)

Last month, Childish Gambino announced a North American summer tour featuring Rae Sremmurd. Now the rapper — who also pulls double duty as actor Donald Glover — has extended that trek with additional fall dates. Even better, Tyler, the Creator will be joining him on the bill. Set for October, the additional dates include the cities of San Jose, Los Angeles, Denver, Phoenix, and Nashville (via Billboard). Venue information has yet to be released.

(Read: Donald Glover Shares Script for “Finale” to Canceled Deadpool Animated TV Series)

Gambino’s upcoming tour dates follow a busy filming schedule that includes Disney’s Han Solo anthology film and live-action remake of The Lion King in addition to the second season of his acclaimed FX series, Atlanta. Later this year, he’ll present his immersive virtual reality, multi-sensory concert experience” known as Pharos, scheduled for November 23rd-25th in Auckland, New Zealand. His last album was 2016’s Grammy-nominated “Awaken, My Love!”.

As for Tyler, he recently contributed to the debut album from Kali Uchis and shared his “Okra” single. His last full-length came with Flower Boy from 2017.

Consult Gambino’s updated itinerary below. Grab tickets here.

Childish Gambino 2018 Tour Dates:

07/12-14 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/13-14 – London, UK @ Lovebox

09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena %

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center %

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre %

09/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden %

09/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden %

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center %

09/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena %

09/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center %

09/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum %

09/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena %

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena %

09/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena %

10/02 – San Jose, CA @ TBA #

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA #

10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ TBA #

10/09 – Denver, CO @ TBA #

10/12 – Nashville, TN @ TBA #

11/23-25 – Auckland, NZ @ Pharos

% = w/ Rae Sremmurd

# = w/ Tyler, the Creator