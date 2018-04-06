Chromeo detail new album, Head Over Heels, share video for DRAM collaboration “Must’ve Been”: Watch

DRAM and Chromeo join forces for "Must've Been"

Chromeo first announced their long-awaited fifth LP, Head Over Heels, way back in November. Today, the Funk Lordz finally confirmed a release date for the album: June 15th release date via Big Beat/Atlantic Records. It serves as the follow-up 2014’s White Women.

We’ve already heard the funk duo pair up with The-Dream on the pre-release single “Bedroom Calling”. Now it’s been revealed that other Head Over Heels guests include vocal contributions from French Montana, Stefflon Don, and Amber Mark, as well as some instrumental work from Raphael Saadiq, R&B mainstay Rodney Jerkins, and D’Angelo collaborator Pino Palladino, among others.

Grammy-nominated singer DRAM also guests on the album, appearing on “Must’ve Been” alongside guitarist Jesse Johnson (Prince, The Time). Director Dugan O’Neal’s raucous video for the cut chronicles the friendship of Chromeo’s Dave 1 and P-Thugg at various stages of their life. Like the song, it’s charming and infectious in its kaleidoscopic sense of abandon. Watch it below.

Chromeo have also announced new live dates in Canada and North America, as well as their appearance at festivals like Coachella, Montreal’s Osheaga Music & Arts Festival, Quebec City’s Festival D’Ete, and London’s All Points East. See their full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Chromeo 2018 Tour Dates:

04/06 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

04/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

04/10 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s *

04/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

04/17 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *

04/18 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East

05/26 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

05/28 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

05/29 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom

05/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/08 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club &

06/14-17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

06/15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 &

06/18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues &

06/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore &

06/21 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall &

06/22 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre &

06/21-24 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

06/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &

06/26 – Kansas City, MO @ CrossroadsKC ^

06/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks §

06/28-07/01 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

07/03 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/04 –Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/05 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete Quebec

07/07 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Blues Fest

08/03 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music & Arts Festival

08/02-05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/07 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight

08/10-12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

09/07 – Vancouver, BC @ SKOOKUM Festival

* = w/ Phantoms

& = w/ Pomo

^ = w/ The Glitch Mob, Elohim

§ = w/ The Glitch Mob, Elohim and Kittens