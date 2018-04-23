CHVRCHES announce 2018 North American fall tour dates

CHVRCHES are set to return with their third studio effort, Love Is Dead, on May 25th. To support the release, the synthpop group has announced a new series of North American tour dates.
Set for September and October, the new shows include San Diego, Vancouver, Portland, and Milwaukee. The Glasgow natives are also expected to hit Charlotte, Nashville, and Boston.
These gigs follow a packed spring and summer itinerary featuring festival appearances at Primavera Sound in Spain, Japan’s Fuji Rock, Lollapalooza in the US, and Ireland’s Electric Picnic.
Find the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.
CHVRCHES 2018 Tour Dates:
05/26 – Swansea, UK @ BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/03 – New York, NY @ Governors’ Ball Music Festival
06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/10 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife
06/17 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/22 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/22-24 – Nehausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/29 – Panensky Tynec, CR @ Aerodrome
06/30 – St Gallen, CH @ Openair St Gallen
07/06 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/08 – Glasgow, UK @ TRSNMT Festival
07/11 – Linz, AT @ Ahoi The Full Hit of Summer
07/13 – Alges, PT @ NOS Alive
07/15 – London, UK @ Citadel Festival
07/27 – Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock
08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/03 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
08/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
08/09 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight
08/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/31 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/20 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre
09/26 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
09/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
10/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
10/09 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
10/11 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
10/18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/20 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
