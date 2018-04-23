CHVRCHES announce 2018 North American fall tour dates

CHVRCHES, photo by Lior Phillips

CHVRCHES are set to return with their third studio effort, Love Is Dead, on May 25th. To support the release, the synthpop group has announced a new series of North American tour dates.

Set for September and October, the new shows include San Diego, Vancouver, Portland, and Milwaukee. The Glasgow natives are also expected to hit Charlotte, Nashville, and Boston.

These gigs follow a packed spring and summer itinerary featuring festival appearances at Primavera Sound in Spain, Japan’s Fuji Rock, Lollapalooza in the US, and Ireland’s Electric Picnic.

Find the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

CHVRCHES 2018 Tour Dates:

05/26 – Swansea, UK @ BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/03 – New York, NY @ Governors’ Ball Music Festival

06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/10 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife

06/17 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/22 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/22-24 – Nehausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/29 – Panensky Tynec, CR @ Aerodrome

06/30 – St Gallen, CH @ Openair St Gallen

07/06 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/08 – Glasgow, UK @ TRSNMT Festival

07/11 – Linz, AT @ Ahoi The Full Hit of Summer

07/13 – Alges, PT @ NOS Alive

07/15 – London, UK @ Citadel Festival

07/27 – Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock

08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/03 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

08/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

08/09 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight

08/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/31 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/20 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre

09/26 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

09/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

10/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

10/09 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

10/11 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/20 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Revisit “Miracle”, the latest Love Is Dead single:

Also, CHVRCHES recently appeared on interview program Kyle Meredith With…