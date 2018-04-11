CHVRCHES share booming new pop track “Miracle”: Stream

CHVRCHES, photo by Danny Clinch

Despite collaborating with one of indie rock’s greatest vocalists, The National’s Matt Berninger, on “My Enemy”, it’s clear CHVRCHES forthcoming third album is pushing the band’s synth styles into straight up pop territory. The Glasgow group admitted as much, and previous singles “Get Out” and “Never Say Die” didn’t shy away from this new sound. “Miracle”, the fourth and final preview of Love Is Dead, further showcases CHVRCHES’s pop music evolution, even if it was created with a different producer.

Most of the Every Open Eye follow-up was recorded with hitmaker Greg Kurstin, but “Miracle” was helmed by British producer Steve Mac. Known for his work with Demi Lovato, One Direction, and Ed Sheeran, it’s no surprise Mac brought a lot of pop bombast to the table. Delicate verses give way to booming choruses backed by a bunch of “woahs” as Lauren Mayberry begs, “If you feel it, could you let me know?/ I’m not asking for a miracle.” There are definitely plenty of familiar radio hit elements here, which may not sit well with diehard CHVRCHES goers. Decide for yourself by checking out “Miracles” below.

Love Is Dead is out May 25th. Listen to Mayberry’s chat on Kyle Meredith With… below.