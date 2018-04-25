CHVRCHES share single-take video for “Miracle”: Watch

CHVRCHES in the "Miracle" video

CHVRCHES went all-in on the production for their latest single, “Miracle”, and they’ve done so again for the track’s video. The single-take clip was directed by Warren Fu, who also helmed the visuals for the Scottish synth pop band’s “Clearest Blue”. This time around, Fu tracks singer Lauren Mayberry as she walks down a murky post-apocalyptic street right through the center of a gang war. At first, the singer appears distressed about the mayhem around her but unwilling to join in the fight — until someone forces her in anyway.

Check out the video below.

“Miracle” is the latest booming single from CHVRCHES’ upcoming Love Is Dead, due out May 25th. The Every Open Eye follow-up has also been previewed with “Get Out”, “Never Say Die”, and the Matt Berninger-featuring “My Enemy”. Earlier this week, the band confirmed new tour dates in support of the release.

Below, listen Mayberry’s discuss Love Is Dead and more on Kyle Meredith With…: